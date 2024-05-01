Rojas went 1-for-1 with three walks, a steal and a run scored in Tuesday's win over Atlanta.

Rojas reached base each time he stepped up to the plate and came around to score on a two-run homer by Jorge Polanco in the third. It was just the second time this season he's drawn multiple walks in a game. He's now led off in all four of his starts since J.P. Crawford (oblique) was placed on the IL last week and has managed two homers, four runs, a steal and a 4:1 BB:K in 16 plate appearances thus far. Crawford is expected to be sidelined for a little while longer and Rojas figures to remain atop of the order for the time being, at least against right-handed pitching.