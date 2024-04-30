site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Mariners' Josh Rojas: Sitting vs. lefty
Rojas isn't in the starting lineup for Monday's game against Atlanta.
Rojas will be available off the bench as the Mariners face off against lefty Max Fried in the series opener. Luis Urias draws the start at the hot corner and will bat eighth as a result.
