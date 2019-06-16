Cron went 1-for-2 with a two-run homer in a 10-3 victory over the Nationals on Saturday.

Cron entered the game defensively in the bottom of the seventh inning and homered in in the eighth inning off Kyle Barraclough to make the score 8-3. The 26-year-old has not received regular at-bats, but still has three homers in his last six games. Cron has a .237/.286/.579 slash line in just 38 at-bats this year.