Cron will play the 2021 season in Nippon Professional Baseball in Japan, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.

Cron was released by the Diamondbacks on Friday after struggling over his first two seasons in the majors, and his rights were apparently sold to a club in Japan. While it's unclear what team he'll play for in NPB, the 27-year-old will attempt to turn things around overseas in 2021.