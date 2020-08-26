site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Diamondbacks' Kevin Cron: Heads to bench
Cron is not starting Wednesday against the Rockies.
Cron will head to the bench for the fourth straight game as Christian Walker gets the start at DH on Wednesday. The 27-year-old is 0-for-17 with a 1:7 BB:K through eight appearances this season.
