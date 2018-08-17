Diamondbacks' Nick Ahmed: Whiffs four times
Ahmed struck out four times and drew a walk Thursday in the Diamondbacks' 5-1 win over the Padres.
The shortstop had struck out just twice in the Diamondbacks' last eight games combined, making it all the more surprising that he donned the golden sombrero Thursday. The ugly night at the dish won't diminish what has been a career-best campaign for Ahmed, whose 16 home runs have nearly doubled up his previous high in the category. He has been in the midst of a power outage lately, however, supplying only two extra-base hits -- both doubles -- over his past 10 contests.
