Ahmed is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rays, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.

Ahmed will get just his second day off through the Giants' first 16 games of the season, with Tyler Fitzgerald stepping in to replace him at shortstop. The Giants value Ahmed primarily for his steady glove in the middle infield, as he hasn't offered much to get excited about from a fantasy perspective despite his standing as an everyday player. Over his 48 plate appearances on the season, Ahmed is hitting .261 with zero home runs or stolen bases, six RBI and three runs.