The Giants released Ahmed on Wednesday.

Rather than remaining in the Giants organization and heading to Triple-A Sacramento after clearing waivers, Ahmed will test his luck on the open market. The 34-year-old still brings a reliable glove at shortstop, but he's never been anything more than a league-average hitter during his career and has taken a big step back in that regard over the past two seasons. Since the start of the 2023 season, Ahmed has hit just .221/.266/.303 (59 wRC+) in 382 plate appearances, so he's unlikely to be promised regular playing time at his next landing spot.