The Giants designated Ahmed for assignment Tuesday, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.

With Wilmer Flores (knee) and Thairo Estrada (wrist) both returning from the injured list Tuesday, Ahmed will be squeezed off the Giants' 40-man roster. The 34-year-old shortstop has slashed .232/.278/.303 in 172 plate appearances this season and would hold little fantasy value if he were to be picked up by another team.