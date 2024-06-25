Ahmed went 1-for-2 with a solo home run and two walks in Monday's 5-4 win over the Cubs.

The homer was Ahmed's first of the season. The shortstop has gone 5-for-14 (.357) with two RBI and one stolen base over six contests since he returned from a wrist injury that sidelined him for a month. Ahmed is slashing .250/.291/.323 with 13 RBI, 11 runs scored, four doubles, one triple and one steal through 136 plate appearances. He hasn't been strictly limited to a short-side platoon role since his return, but Brett Wisely is seeing a majority of the reps at shortstop and is also hitting a solid .262 in June.