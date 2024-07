Ahmed signed a contract with the Dodgers on Wednesday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Ahmed was released by the Giants on July 10 but will now find work in the Dodgers' infield as Miguel Rojas (forearm) heads to the IL. Ahmed slashed just .232/.278/.303 through 172 plate appearances during his time in San Francisco and will likely split reps at shortstop with Enrique Hernandez while Rojas is out.