Ahmed will start at shortstop and bat eighth in Sunday's game against the Dodgers.

Ahmed will pick up his third consecutive start, with Sunday's assignment coming against a lefty (James Paxton) after the prior two had come versus right-handed pitching. Though he had previously been occupying a short-side platoon role at shortstop with Brett Wisely, Ahmed should have shortstop all to himself for the foreseeable future with Wisely having moved over to second base following Thairo Estrada's (wrist) placement on the injured list Friday.