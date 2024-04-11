Ahmed went 3-for-3 with a triple, three runs scored and two RBI in Wednesday's 7-1 win over the Nationals.

The bottom of the Giants' batting order drove the offense in this one, as Ahmed (the No. 8 hitter) and Tyler Fitzgerald (No. 9) combined for half of the team's 12 hits, both its extra-base hits and eight total runs plus RBI. Ahmed hadn't had a multi-hit performance since Opening Day, but the veteran shortstop is having a solid start to his first campaign in San Francisco, batting .282 (11-for-39) through 13 games with three runs and six RBI.