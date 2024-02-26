Ahmed signed a minor-league contract with the Giants on Monday that includes an invitation to spring training, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic reports.

Ahmed will provide some protection at shortstop for presumed starter Marco Luciano, who is currently dealing with a minor hamstring injury. The soon-to-be 34-year-old Ahmed slashed just .212/.257/.303 with two home runs in 210 plate appearances for the Diamondbacks last season before being released in September. He does still offer a steady glove, although it's been more above-average than elite in recent years.