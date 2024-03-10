Ahmed is now ahead of Marco Luciano for the starting job at shortstop, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Ahmed has enjoyed a torrid start to the spring since signing a minor-league deal with the Giants on Feb. 26. He's gone 5-for-9 with two home runs, five RBI, five runs and two walks over four Cactus League games. That's far better than Luciano's 1-for-14 (.071) mark with nine strikeouts over six contests. Ahmed also provides veteran experience and solid defense, while Luciano has struggled in the field in spring games. Ahmed's chances of keeping up this pace are low -- he slashed .212/.257/.303 with just two home runs over 72 contests last season with the Diamondbacks before he was released in September.