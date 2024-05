Ahmed was removed from Thursday's game against the Rockies due to left wrist discomfort, Shayna Rubin of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Ahmed took an awkward-looking swing during his first at-bat, and he was later pinch hit for by Tyler Fitzgerald in the fourth inning. The Giants didn't specify the severity of Ahmed's injury, though it's possible the 34-year-old shortstop sits out another game or two as a precaution.