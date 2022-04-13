Ramirez threw a scoreless inning of relief in Tuesday's 2-1 loss to Houston.
Ramirez entered after starter Madison Bumgarner gave up a double and a walk to start the fifth inning. Ramirez was able to get out of the jam on just three pitches. This was Ramirez's third appearance, and he's allowed one one hit and one walk while striking out three over 3.2 innings. He was a bright spot in the Diamondbacks' bullpen over the second half of 2021. The 32-year-old right-hander earned the trust of manager Torey Lovullo and will be used in high-leverage spots.