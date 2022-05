Ramirez allowed two runs on two hits and hit a batter over two-thirds of an inning in Monday's 5-4 win over Miami.

Not only did Ramirez allow two runs of his own, but two inherited runners scored as well in the Marlins' four-run seventh inning. He had made six consecutive scoreless appearances before Monday. Ramirez, a trusted member of the bullpen that typically pitches the last third of games, has a 3.38 ERA, five holds, nine strikeouts and four walks over 10.2 innings.