Ramirez struck out three over 1.1 scoreless innings to earn his 10th hold in Sunday's 13-1 win over the Phillies.

Arizona manager Torey Lovullo planned to use Ramirez during a bullpen day, but his entrance coincided with the highest-leverage spot of the game. The Diamondbacks were ahead 4-1 in the bottom of the fifth inning when Philadelphia loaded the bases against Caleb Smith. In came Ramirez, who struck out Nick Castellanos and J.T. Realmuto to squelch the threat. It's been a rocky June for Ramirez, who gave up eight runs, 10 hits and three home runs over his previous four appearances, but the unflappable right-hander looked very much like the trusted reliever that posted a 2.76 ERA over 36 appearances out of Arizona's bullpen in 2021.