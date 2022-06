Ramirez recorded just two outs and surrendered five runs on five hits and a walk during his relief appearance in Tuesday's 14-8 loss to the Reds.

Ramirez served up two of the Reds' five home runs on the night, with both Tommy Pham and Tyler Stephenson taking him deep. Through his first three appearances in June, Ramirez has pitched 2.1 innings while allowing eight runs on nine hits and two walks. The Diamondbacks are unlikely to entrust him with high-leverage work anytime soon.