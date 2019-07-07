Diamondbacks' Tim Locastro: Starts Saturday
Locastro started in left field and went 1-for-5 in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Rockies.
Locastro started in place of the injured David Peralta (shoulder), who was placed on the injured list Friday. The left-handed hitting Jarrod Dyson replaced Peralta against a right-hander Friday while it was the right-handed hitting Locastro against another right-hander Saturday. So, judging by the first two games without Peralta, manager Torey Lovullo may not go with a strict platoon to replace the injured left fielder.
