Locastro went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Sunday's 9-1 loss to the Phillies.

Locastro's homer was one of just two hits for the Mets in this contest. He's hit two long balls in each of his last four major-league seasons. The outfielder batted .232 with a .731 OPS, three RBI, 13 runs scored and six stolen bases over 67 plate appearances in the majors in 2023, once again filling a bench role when healthy.