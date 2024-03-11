The Padres reassigned Locastro to minor-league camp Monday.

Locastro posted a 1.115 OPS over 13 at-bats in Cactus League play, but his career .228/.327/.337 slash line over 616 career MLB plate appearances was likely a bigger factor in the Padres' decision to cut him. Though the Padres' outfield picture remains unsettled beyond Fernando Tatis and Jurickson Profar at the corner spots, the team may be eager to let top prospect Jackson Merrill sink or swim in center field rather than handing regular starts at the position to a journeyman like Locastro. If he isn't granted a release, the 31-year-old Locastro will likely begin the season at Triple-A El Paso.