Locastro is starting in left field and batting ninth in the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Mets, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Jeff McNeil is in right field while DJ Stewart sits out against lefty Braxton Garrett, opening up left field for Locastro. Locastro has actually been much better against righties (.883 OPS) than lefties (.610 OPS) this season, albeit in very limited samples.