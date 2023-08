Locastro (thumb) was activated from the 60-day injured list and is starting in center field, batting ninth in Game 2 on Saturday versus Atlanta, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Locastro will make his return to the lineup for the first time since April following back spasms and a torn ligament in his thumb. The 31-year-old has gone hitless over seven major-league at-bats this season.