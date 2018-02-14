Diamondbacks' Zack Godley: Humidor planned for Chase Field
Godley's home park in Arizona will install a humidor for this season which could result in a significant drop in home runs, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.
Baseballs will be stored in the humidor, absorbing water and in turn losing "coefficient of restitution," or bounciness. Alan Nathan, physics professor at the University of Illinois, suggested that the humidor should result in 50-to-80 fewer home runs per year at Chase Field, at least. Godley is a heavy groundball pitcher (55.3 percent last year), and with the humidor now confirmed, look for his home HR/9 to align more closely with his road HR/9 moving forward (0.68 last season).
