Casparius was promoted from Double-A Tulsa to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Tuesday, Eric Stephen of SBNation.com reports.

The 25-year-old righty logged a 3.32 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and a 34:11 K:BB in 21.2 innings across five starts for the Drillers. Casparius boasts a wipeout slider, but he's older than the typical starting pitching prospect earning a promotion to Triple-A, and he has never had a walk rate below 11 percent above rookie ball, so he may fit best as a reliever long term.