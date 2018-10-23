Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Heads to bench for Game 1

Bellinger is not in the lineup for Game 1 of the World Series against the Red Sox on Tuesday, Eric Stephen of TrueBlueLA.com reports.

Despite winning NLCS MVP honors, Bellinger will take a seat for Game 1 with a southpaw in Chris Sale starting for the Red Sox. Enrique Hernandez will start in center field and hit seventh in his stead.

More News
Our Latest Stories