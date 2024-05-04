Bellinger (ribs) is set to do hitting and defensive drills Saturday, Taylor McGregor of Marquee Sports Network reports.

Bellinger landed on the 10-day IL on April 24 after fracturing his right rib against the Astros the day prior. It's a good sign that the 2019 NL MVP is taking the first step in his recovery, and Cubs manager Craig Counsel suggested that Bellinger could return to the club next week, per Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com. In his absence, Pete Crow-Armstrong has served as the primary starter in center field and is slashing .259/.250/.444 with one home run and seven RBI over 29 plate appearances this season.