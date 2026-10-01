Bellinger went 2-for-5 with a three-run home run and an additional RBI during Wednesday's win over the Red Sox in Game 2 of the AL Wild Card Series.

The 31-year-old outfielder pushed the Yankees' lead to 2-0 with an RBI single during the fifth inning, and he then blew the game open in the following frame with a three-run shot off Garrett Whitlock. Bellinger finished the regular season in a 2-for-23 slump, but he's quickly got back on track in the playoffs to help New York advance to face the Rays in the ALDS.