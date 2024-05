Cubs manager Craig Counsell said Monday that there's a chance Bellinger (ribs) will be activated during the team's current series versus the Padres, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Bellinger has been upping his workouts and will not require a rehab assignment before returning, Counsell revealed. His activation would appear to be imminent, although the team hasn't committed to a day yet. Bellinger has been on the shelf for nearly two weeks with a fracture in his right ribcage.