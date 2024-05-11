Bellinger went 4-for-5 with two doubles, a solo home run and an additional run scored in Friday's 7-2 victory over the Pirates.

Bellinger opened the scoring in the first inning, launching a solo shot off an 0-2 pitch from Jared Jones to give the Cubs an early lead. The 28-year-old Bellinger is now 7-for-13 with a pair of home runs in three games since returning from the IL. Overall, he's slashing .268/.345/.536 with seven homers, 19 RBI and 13 runs scored through 25 games this season.