Bellinger went 3-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Padres.

Bellinger returned from the injured list Tuesday after missing about two weeks with a fractured ribcage, but he didn't seem to skip a beat. Dating back to before his injury, the 28-year-old is now riding a nine-game hitting streak, and he's gone deep four times in that span, giving him six home runs for the season. Bellinger looks locked in and should be a fantasy force the rest of the way as long as he stays healthy.