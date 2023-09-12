Quintero began posting 70-grade run times upon reaching the Dodgers' academy in the Dominican Republic, Alex Jensen of Prospects Live reports.

Quintero slashed .359/.472/.618 with five home runs, 22 steals and a 16 percent strikeout rate in 49 Dominican Summer League games. Many unheralded hitters (Quintero signed with the Dodgers in January of 2023 for $300,000) put up big numbers in the hitter-friendly DSL, but it sounds like Quintero's physical tools back up much of his statistical output. He was obviously lucky (.418 BABIP) on balls in play, but Quintero has a chance to be a plus defender in center field and could even skip the Arizona Complex League next year if he has a strong offseason.