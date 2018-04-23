Lux is hitting .270/.373/.333 with four doubles and two stolen bases across 75 plate appearances with High-A Rancho Cucamonga this season.

After going 1-for-20 at the dish through his first five games, Lux has settled into a groove in the California League, hitting .372 while reaching base at a .462 clip over his past 11 starts. Lux has displayed impressive plate discipline at each of his four stops in the minors since being drafted in 2016, but the shortstop hasn't quite developed the power the Dodgers were probably banking on when they selected him 20th overall. The 20-year-old has just seven home runs in 720 career minor-league at-bats and owns a meager .358 slugging percentage over parts of two campaigns in full-season ball.