Lux has not yet cemented a role as the Dodgers' primary second baseman, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

Although Lux remains the favorite to handle starting duties at the keystone, manager Dave Roberts "stopped short" of handing the role to the 22-year-old at this point in spring training. Los Angeles has a number of alternate options at the position -- including veterans Chris Taylor and Enrique Hernandez -- should Lux falter.