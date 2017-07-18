Dodgers' Grant Dayton: Slated to return over weekend
Dayton (neck) is expected to be activated from the disabled list by the weekend, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.
Dayton is currently rehabbing with High-A Rancho Cucamonga, and it seems like the club likes what it saw thus far health-wise. No exact date was given, although things should clear up once the team returns home to take on the Braves.
