Outman went 1-for-3 with a double, a walk, a run and a stolen base Tuesday in a 10-2 win against the Giants.

Batting out of the No. 9 hole, Outman reached base twice for the first time since May 4 and knocked just his second extra-base hit since April 24. It's been a struggle for the outfielder in his sophomore MLB campaign, as he's slashing a meager .155/.256/.282 with three homers, 10 RBI, two steals and a 31.6 percent strikeout rate through 117 plate appearances. He's gone 2-for-22 with 10 punchouts over eight games in May.