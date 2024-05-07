Outman went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Monday's 6-3 win over Miami.

Outman was dropped to ninth in the batting order Monday after primarily batting in the No. 7 slot throughout the campaign, and he responded with his first long ball -- a 437-foot, two-run shot -- since April 9. It's been a struggle for Outman in his second full big-league campaign, as he's slashing a meager .169/.267/.303 and came into Monday having hit just .107 (3-for-28) over his previous nine contests. Outman may need to build upon Monday's homer with an extended run of success to continue to hold onto an everyday spot in the lineup, as rookie Andy Pages appears to have earned consistent playing time, Teoscar Hernandez is a staple in left field and veteran Jason Heyward (back) is getting closer to a return.