The Dodgers optioned Outman to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Friday.

After a successful 2023 campaign, Outman has struggled mightily to begin 2024, slashing just .147/.250/.266 across 124 plate appearances. He'll now look to get back on track in the minors, though a significant turnaround would likely be required before the Dodgers consider calling him back up. Outman's demotion likely spells consistent playing time in center field for Andy Pages and clears a roster spot for Jason Heyward (back) to return from the injured list.