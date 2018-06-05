Dodgers' John Rooney: Goes to Dodgers in third round
The Dodgers have selected Rooney with the 104th overall pick in the 2018 first-year player draft.
With the final pick in the third round, the Dodgers grabbed a 6-foot-5 southpaw hurler out of Hofstra. Rooney's stuff is pretty pedestrian, with an above-average slider serving as his best pitch. The Dodgers likely saw something they thought they could improve, however, and the team has history helping pitchers add velocity to their fastballs. If Rooney's 87-93 mph heater was more of a 92-96 mph pitch, all of a sudden he would look like a potential No. 4 starter. Of course with a 21-year-old, it's difficult to bet on that much projection.
