Dodgers' JT Chargois: Called up by Dodgers
Chargois was recalled by the Dodgers on Tuesday.
Chargois is up to replace Hyun-Jin Ryu, who was placed on the injured list with a groin strain in a corresponding move. The 28-year-old pitched 32.1 innings of relief for the Dodgers last season, recording a 3.34 ERA while striking out 29.6 percent of opposing batters.
