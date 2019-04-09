Chargois was recalled by the Dodgers on Tuesday.

Chargois is up to replace Hyun-Jin Ryu, who was placed on the injured list with a groin strain in a corresponding move. The 28-year-old pitched 32.1 innings of relief for the Dodgers last season, recording a 3.34 ERA while striking out 29.6 percent of opposing batters.

