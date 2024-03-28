The Marlins placed Chargois (neck) on the 15-day injured list Thursday, retroactive to March 25.
The right-hander was shut down from throwing in mid-March due to neck spasms, so it's not a shock he's unavailable to begin the season. It's unclear how long Chargois is expected to be sidelined.
