The Mariners designated Chargois for assignment Tuesday, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.

With Austin Shenton joining the organization Tuesday via a trade with the Rays, Chargois will end up as the odd man out of the Mariners' 40-man roster. The 33-year-old was extremely effective out of the bullpen in 2024, posting a 2.23 ERA and 1.02 WHIP across 36.1 total innings between Miami and Seattle, so there could be a handful of teams bidding for his services via waivers.