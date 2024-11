The Mariners non-tendered Chargois on Friday, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.

Chargois was traded by the Marlins to the Mariners in late July. Despite posting a 2.23 ERA and 1.02 WHIP over 36.1 innings between the two teams in 2024, Chargois was designated for assignment by Seattle on Tuesday to make room on the 40-man roster for Austin Shenton. Now in free agency, Chargois should be able to catch on with a team in need of right-handed depth out of the bullpen.