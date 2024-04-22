Chargois (neck) struck out one over a scoreless inning in his rehab appearance Sunday for Triple-A Jacksonville.

Chargois missed most of spring training due to neck spasms before he opened the season on the 15-day injured list, so he'll likely require at least a few more appearances in the minors before the Marlins are comfortable activating him. Once he's added back to the 26-man active roster, Chargois is expected to work in a setup or middle-innings role out of the Miami bullpen after registering a 3.61 ERA and 1.25 WHIP while collecting one win, one save and four holds over 42.1 innings in 2023.