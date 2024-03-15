The Marlins announced Friday that Chargois will be shut down from throwing for at least a few more days, Christina De Nicola of MLB.comreports.

The right-hander didn't make his spring debut until Tuesday due to neck spasms, but he experienced issues after the appearance and has been shut down from throwing for a bit after visiting a neck specialist. Given his lack of game action this spring, Chargois may require a stint on the injured list to begin the season.