The Rangers traded Vanasco to the Dodgers on Thursday in exchange for Luis Valdez.

After being designated for assignment Monday, Vanasco will now join the Dodgers organization as he works his way toward the majors. The 24-year-old righty had been nursing a knee injury all season before returning to Double-A, where he's allowed six earned runs through 2.1 frames. If Vanasco is able to right the ship, he could reach Triple-A by the end of the season. In order to make room for Vanasco on the Dodgers' 40-man roster, Zack Burdi was designated for assignment.