The Dodgers re-signed Vanasco to a one-year contract Thursday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Vanasco elected to become a free agent earlier this month, but he'll return to the Dodgers on a major-league deal following a short tour of the open market. The 25-year-old right-hander has yet to make his MLB debut, but he posted an impressive 1.24 ERA with 42 strikeouts in 29 innings this past season between Double-A Tulsa and Triple-A Oklahoma City after being acquired from the Rangers in June. He should be a candidate for the Opening Day bullpen in Los Angeles next spring.