The Dodgers recalled Vanasco from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Friday.

Vanasco made his major-league debut April 15 against the Nationals, throwing two scoreless innings while striking out one batter. He was optioned to Triple-A the next day, and he has not yielded an earned run in each of his last four bullpen outings with Oklahoma City. To make room for Vanasco, the Dodgers optioned southpaw Nick Ramirez to Triple-A Oklahoma City.